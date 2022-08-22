A division of FBN Holdings Plc, FBN Insurance Brokers Limited, has stated it is investigating technology and strategic alliances for value generation and improved client experience.

“We continue to pursue business collaborations within and beyond the country to improve the size and quality of our insurance and risk management solutions to both existing and new clients,” stated the company’s managing director and chief executive officer, Olumide Ibidapo.

He claimed that the FBN Insurance Brokers made noteworthy progress in the last year in the areas of digital transformation, strategic alliances, and client experience.

“We are currently engaging underwriters with a view of coming up with appropriate bundles of products that would give our customers the much-needed covers with a high degree of flexibility, especially in terms of coverage.

“On the international front, we have strengthened our partnership with major entities like Howden One, TRM and BUPA International.

“These partnerships have positioned us to provide bespoke insurance solutions to our clients’ emerging risks.”