Six letters. Fat and her. I wonder what that means. Faithful, attentive and trustworthy? To her who he vowed to love, care and adore till death do them part? . Is that what Father is? I don’t really know. Fatherhood is deep, whoever understands it with clarity must be a genius.

He walks out in the morning, looking for pasture to make his family green. He bears the burden of the family, though heavy and tiring, he smiles and bears it all the same.

Who is like you, Father? Your time and pleasures are weaved around your family, none belongs to you and none makes sense in isolation of your family.

You don’t live by yourself. Your joy flows from the joy and satisfaction of your family, the very reason you labour under rain and sun.

You walked into a Spa, father! You wished for massage . You strolled into a boutique, dad! You craved for designers. You go for a sight seeing at supermarkets, papa! You desired to give youself a treat. Though your purse is deep, but the thought of the comfort, joy and happiness of your family zips it, buying what is needed not what is wanted.

Father ! Your body is filled with arrows, I see them. Your heart is pierced with knives, I perceive it , just to ease the burden of your family we bear them all.

Papa! you strive and struggle, wearing your cloths and dresses as if all is well.

You are called the breadwinner, of a truth you win the bread, sometimes in a most difficult circumstances, making sure your family eats and gets satisfied.

Father! You may go naked, in rags! You may go hungry for days , once your family is happy and provided for , nothing else matters to you.

You are the strength of your wife and the confidence of your children. To you they look up to . Nothing fears them, nothing Intimidates them, once the father figure is there they are home and dry.

The burden bearer you are! The provider you are! . The Mr fix it you are! The all knowing, even when it all appears complex and complicated, Daddy will take care of it.

You live in a world of yourself, where you shade tears, sob, scream and even wail where nobody sees your tears and red eyes.

You may be low in spirit, but you carry it as if it were all rosy. You bear the weight of the world on your shoulder, carrying it like a piece of cloth. Nobody knows what you pass through, covering it with your masculine mien but in reality nwaoke na ife na eme.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I celebrate you today, father! For Your care, your strength, your deep sense of responsibility, your boldness, your courage and your selflessness.

I celebrate those moments you sacrificed your joy and happiness for your family. Those moments you came home to be with them not being at the club for frivolities. Those moments you brought your passion and emotions under cage and restraint, keeping blind eyes over the seductive flaunting of the ladies.

Not that you were weak and flappy but for the love you have for your family you endured.

Thank you Papa for being decent and faithful . Thank you daddy for making the truth of our future a reality.

Today I want to tell you more than ever before that you are the blood and the very arteries that make the blood circulation to the heart of our family possible.

For the number of years you starved to see them eat, for the number of years you strived and struggled to put shame off their faces , for the number of times you took the bullets and arrows of their misbehaviour outside, may God bless you.

We have not forgotten how we all snuggled to you, jumping on you, catching fun even when it wasn’t convenient, but you allowed it. We have not forgotten how you assured us of a better tommorow even within you, you knew not how it would come.

Thank you for making us believe that you can do it, papa will fix it! even when papa didn’t know how the next meal would come from.

Happy father’s day Papilo!

Happy father’s Daddy!

Happy father’s day paley!

Your days will be long and the very good intentions you have about your family will be fulfilled.

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com