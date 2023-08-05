Father of three shot dead in Rivers by trigger-happy policeman

An operative attached to the Police Mobile Force, 43 Squadron in Gombe State, has reportedly shot and killed a father of three near a popular bar in Elekahia, Port Harcourt Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the incident happened when the deceased identified as Olafuro Peterside was out with his family for relaxation.

The policeman, who was said to be in company with another from PMF 43-Squadron, Gombe, was on a special duty in Rivers.

According to The Nation, Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident on Saturday morning.

However, she said the operatives shot into the air following the alarm raised by some residents that armed robbers were operating in the area adding that the deceased might have been a victim of stray bullet.