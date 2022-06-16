Friday, June 17, 2022
FATHER AND SON: Davide Ancelotti has been Carlos Ancelotti’s assistant since 2011

Oladimeji Adeoye

UEFA Champions League’s most decorated manager in history and four-time winner Carlos Ancelotti has been assisted by his son Davide Ancelotti since 2011. Davide Ancelotti, 32, began his coaching stint with his father’s assistance when he was appointed manager at Paris Saint-Germain in the 2011-12 season. David served as a fitness coach when his father assumed the job that season.

On July 1, 2013-14 season, Real Madrid appointed Carlos Ancelotti to replace José Mourinho after a failed season. Davide Ancelotti was appointed alongside his dad on the same day as a fitness coach. He oversaw the team fitness training for 119 games for two years.

On July 1, 2016, Carlos Ancelotti got a one-year contract with German outfit Bayern Munich, Davide had his first assistant managerial role under his father in Germany where they both were responsible for 60 games as coach and assistant.

They left Bayern to continue their trademark as Manager and assistant in SSC Napoli in Italy at the beginning of the 2018-19 season. They left Italy after just 5 months in charge of Napoli for Everton, England.

While at Everton, they had a rollercoaster campaign and were rumoured to be sacked. Fortunately, after a year and some months, Real Madrid showed interest to bring Carlos Ancelotti as Zinedine Zidane’s Successor.

What have they achieved together since 2011?

They have won 10 trophies since working together in 2011. They won the Ligue 1 with PSG in 2012-13, and at Real Madrid, they won the La Liga, Copa del Rey, Supercopa, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and two UEFA Champions League, the latter being won in the just-concluded season against Liverpool. During their voyage at Bayern Munich, they clinched the Bundesliga and DFL-Super Cup.

Although Davide played football and he never had a transcendent career which led to the Italian retiring at the young age of 20. He played as a midfielder like his dad and had his career with ASDC Borgomanero who currently plays in Serie D.

