A woman paid 750,000frs for her husband to be beaten, but he died along the process.

The act, we are told, happened precisely in Batoufam, a village in the commune of Bayangam, Cameroon.

According to sources, he died right at the entrance of his house.

After investigations by the elements of the gendarmerie, it is said that the suspects confessed being sent by the wife of the man to get him well beaten but unfortunately killed him.

Both of them, aged 20 and 21 respectively, say they received from the lady, the sum of 750,000 FCFA which they used to buy a motor-bike for the operation.

Sources say, they are presently in the hands of the gendarmes of Bayangam.

As to what might have caused the lady to hire boys to get her late husband beaten, she said according to reports that, he manifested the zeal to take a second wife after 14 years of marriage without a child.