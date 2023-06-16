Path The News Chronicle » Entertainment » Fat Joe, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Daddy Kane, and Tyga are set to perform at the 2023 BET Awards

Fat Joe, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Daddy Kane, and Tyga are set to perform at the 2023 BET Awards

2023 BET Awards

For the 2023 BET Awards, the BET has revealed a sizable lineup of Hip Hop celebrities.

The 2023 BET Awards will honor the genre’s longevity and five decades of Hip Hop by bringing together rappers from various eras for a special occasion that will travel back in time.

The BET Awards 2023, scheduled for Sunday, June 25, 2023, would feature an unprecedented lineup of artists, according to a BET announcement made on June 16, 2023.

From West Coast to East Coast, Trap to Bounce, Afro Beats, and Dance Hall, the culture’s finest are set to deliver a full range of Hip Hop favorites, including 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Percy “Master P” Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Yo-Yo. The “BET Awards” 2023 nominees Coco Jones and GoRilla, as well as the hitmakers Doechii and Lil Uzi Vert, will all be performing at the event. Additional artists will soon be confirmed.

The 2023 BET Awards candidates have been revealed, and Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has received many nods. Ayra Starr, Asake, Tems, and Wizkid have also received nominations.

Male R&B/Pop Artist, Video Director of the Year, and Best International Act nominations all went to Burna Boy.

Tems’ contribution to Future’s song “Wait For U ” earned her nominations for Best Female Artist and Best Collaboration. In the Best Collaboration category, Wizkid will compete against Tems for his contribution to Chris Brown’s “Call Me Everyday.”

For Best International Act and Best New International Acts, respectively, Ayra Starr and Asake received their first nominations.

