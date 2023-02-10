Hearts are still heavy, for his was a life of honour,
is it a crime to speak the language of empathy?
Heartlessness, where is your sense of humanity?
Heinousness, are you not a dishonorable, hopeless hell?
A gallant rightist, he spoke and called for a just system
where nobody is above the law, but the law is the ruler.
Adopted as a man of conscience, he spoke for the voiceless
and powerless from the dock before the court sentenced him.
An advocate for democracy, a dedicated human rights
lawyer, he founded eSwatini’s Lawyers for Human Rights.
eSwatini is poorer today, Africa is poorer today, the world
is poorer today because it has lost a man of conscience.
It has been robbed of the voice of reform and reason,
a tireless, selfless and excellent example of human rights.
Though democracy could be heartbroken, hearts hemorrhaging,
Thulani Maseko’s legacy of honour, gallantry and justice lives on.
