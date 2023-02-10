Hearts are still heavy, for his was a life of honour,

is it a crime to speak the language of empathy?

Heartlessness, where is your sense of humanity?

Heinousness, are you not a dishonorable, hopeless hell?

A gallant rightist, he spoke and called for a just system

where nobody is above the law, but the law is the ruler.

Adopted as a man of conscience, he spoke for the voiceless

and powerless from the dock before the court sentenced him.

An advocate for democracy, a dedicated human rights

lawyer, he founded eSwatini’s Lawyers for Human Rights.

eSwatini is poorer today, Africa is poorer today, the world

is poorer today because it has lost a man of conscience.

It has been robbed of the voice of reform and reason,

a tireless, selfless and excellent example of human rights.

Though democracy could be heartbroken, hearts hemorrhaging,

Thulani Maseko’s legacy of honour, gallantry and justice lives on.

