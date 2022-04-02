Fans Troll Whitemoney Over Poor Music Talent

Big Brother reality TV star and winner of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Big Brother Naija Season, Oyeye Hazel Onou A.K.A White Money has stirred up lots of reaction on social media after a video of his recording session leaked online.

The Nigerian singer, songwriter and businessman who started his musical career in 2018 while hustling in several businesses such as; selling goods and rendering services in Lagos state, gained popularity after he was introduced as one of the housemates of Big Brother Naija Season 6.

He also emerged as the winner of the Reality Tv show with the grand price of N90 million.

In the video, the reality tv star was seen making funny sounds into the microphone as he appeared completely enwrapped in his melody while his producer worked behind the scene.

The video which has got many social media users and fans talking, has left fans condemning the Tv star for attempting a career in music.

See reactions:

Stil_ez:

‟Please and please Whitemoney rest, go and eat your money please.’’

Peterxgram:

‟Make this guy just forget music abeg. You don deceive us for bbn you no fit deceive us again for music, e no go work.’’

Bigman_hefty:

‟He dey record rubbish dem need block am make he no go upload this rubbish.’’

The_wallpaper:

‟My own is God will judge whoever told him to start music.’’