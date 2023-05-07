Nigeria’s former minister of Aviation and spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign team, Femi Fani-Kayode has again thrown a missile at the supporters of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar.

In a Twitter post, Kayode, who is known for his vulgar language, said nothing would stop the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu from being sworn in on the 29th of this month.

The former minister told those who are kicking against the plan to swear-in Tinubu to perish such thoughts, saying they’re being delusional.

He wrote:

Even if you bring in a lawyer from Mars to represent you, you will STILL lose the case & @officialABAT will STILL be sworn in. Neither Russia, America, France or the UK are interested in your delusions or are coming to save you. God Himself has left you. You are on your own.