Fancy Singapore Noodles?

It isn’t entirely specific where the Singapore noodles is initially from; when I say Singapore noodles, I mean the stir-fried rice noodles with shrimp, sausages and vegetables. There is a possibility that Singapore is its source, anyways I’d be telling you how to make tasty Singapore noodles.
HOW TO MAKE SINGAPORE NOODLES
INGREDIENTS
- 1/4 pound shrimp, shelled, deveined, and rinsed under cold water.
- Two tablespoons of vegetable oil.
- One bundle (about 5 1/2 ounces) of dried rice stick noodles.
- Two medium cloves garlic, minced.
- One teaspoon soy sauce.
- Pepper.
- 1/4 medium onion, very thinly sliced.
- 1/2 medium bell peppers.
- Chicken sausages, chopped.
- Chicken stir fry.
- 1/2 medium carrot.
- Two teaspoons toasted sesame oil.
- Seasonings.
Step 1
Put rice sticks in a bowl of boiled water for 5 minutes. Drain noodles, rinse with cold water, then drain until dry. I like to cut the bundle of noodles in half.
Step 2
Heat the vegetable and sesame oil, pour in your vegetables; onions, garlic, bell peppers, carrot, and allow fry for two minutes.
Step 3
Add your shrimps, chicken sausages and chicken stir fry and allow to fry for five more minutes.
Step 4
Put in your soy sauce and seasonings, then stir till adequately mixed.
Step 5
Turn in your rice noodles and stir properly and serve. Enjoy immediately with a cold drink.
