Sunday, February 27, 2022
Fancy Singapore Noodles?

It isn’t entirely specific where the Singapore noodles is initially from; when I say Singapore noodles, I mean the stir-fried rice noodles with shrimp, sausages and vegetables. There is a possibility that Singapore is its source, anyways I’d be telling you how to make tasty Singapore noodles.

HOW TO MAKE SINGAPORE NOODLES

INGREDIENTS

  • 1/4 pound shrimp, shelled, deveined, and rinsed under cold water.
  • Two tablespoons of vegetable oil.
  • One bundle (about 5 1/2 ounces) of dried rice stick noodles.
  • Two medium cloves garlic, minced.
  • One teaspoon soy sauce.
  • Pepper.
  • 1/4 medium onion, very thinly sliced.
  • 1/2 medium bell peppers.
  • Chicken sausages, chopped.
  • Chicken stir fry.
  • 1/2 medium carrot.
  • Two teaspoons toasted sesame oil.
  • Seasonings.

Step 1

Put rice sticks in a bowl of boiled water for 5 minutes. Drain noodles, rinse with cold water, then drain until dry. I like to cut the bundle of noodles in half.

Step 2

Heat the vegetable and sesame oil, pour in your vegetables; onions, garlic, bell peppers, carrot, and allow fry for two minutes.

Step 3

Add your shrimps, chicken sausages and chicken stir fry and allow to fry for five more minutes.

Step 4

Put in your soy sauce and seasonings, then stir till adequately mixed.

Step 5

Turn in your rice noodles and stir properly and serve. Enjoy immediately with a cold drink.

Ekpedeme Umoh

