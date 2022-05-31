Famous NPFL Manager Maurice Cooreman passes away at 79

Notorious NPFL manager, Maurice Cooreman, passed away today in his home town in Belgium. He primarily had his coaching career in Africa, coaching 8 NPFL teams and Asante Kotoko of Ghana.

The Belgian guided defunct Ocean Boys to their first NPFL title in 2006 and was sacked in September same year, he was reinstated back as manager two weeks after. Ocean Boys were disqualified from the NPFL formerly known as NPL and relegated in 2012 for not fulfilling their fixtures.

He was hired in August 2009 to coach Kaduna United FC. On 30 August 2010, Cooreman, led Kaduna United to a historic Federation Cup glory for the first time for the state, after which he extended his contract with the team for another year.

He managed Enyimba from October 2006 to November 2008, and received a five-match ban in April 2008 after attacking a referee, that was when he left the NPFL to coach Asante Kotoko in Ghana.

He had also coached with Warri Wolves, Gombe United and Ikorodu Boys where he coached last in the NPFL before retiring from active coaching due to his health conditions.

League Management reacting to this horrible news said:

“Our condolences to the family of Maurice Cooreman following his death in his country, Belgium. He will always remain a legend in the NPFL, having worked with multiple clubs as well as winning the title once with Oceans Boys in 2006”.