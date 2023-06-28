Family Seeks Justice As Police Nab Anambra Community Vigilante Chief, 2 Others for Murder Of Keke Rider

Police operatives from Ogidi Division, Anambra State have arrested the Ojoto community vigilante commander and two others for the kidnap and murder of a tricycle operator, Christian Oluchukwu Onah.

Onah, a 25 year old tricycle rider from Ovoko community, Igbo-Eze South LGA, Enugu State but residing in Oba, Idemili South LGA, Anambra State, was declared missing on 28th May, 2023.

This was when he failed to return after going out for the day’s business of tricycle riding transportation.

His neighbour in Oba had raised alarm over his whereabouts and subsequently reported to the police.

The owner of the tricycle the missing Christian rides under hire purchase agreement engaged the services of a security tracker that eventually yielded positive fruits, leading to the arrest of a man in possession of the missing tricycle used by Christian.

Upon further interrogation, the man confessed buying the keke from Ojoto community vigilante operatives.

It was gathered that when the police arrested the vigilante that sold the keke to him, he also subsequently mentioned the vigilante commander as the one who masterminded the abduction and subsequent killing of Christian and allegedly throwing his corpse at Mmili John Ojoto, a popular river in that side of the community.

Christian’s father, Emmanuel Onah who raised alarm over the brutal murder of his struggling young son has called for justice over the heinous act and lamented that another painful aspect of the ugly story is that the perpetrators have refused to disclose where they actually buried his son.

While calling for a thorough investigation, fishing out all who had a hand in the killing and total justice over the murder, he appealed to the police for diligent prosecution leading also to recovery of his son’s body.

When contacted for confirmation, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochi said he has not been briefed over the incident.

He promised to reach out to the police division concerned for proper update.

But a senior police officer from Ogidi Division who pleaded anonymity disclosed to our reporter that Ojoto community stakeholders are interested in the matter while police has intensified efforts to arrest some other indigenes in the community mentioned as collaborators by the suspects already in custody.

