Family members of 20 deceased Police officers attached to Anambra State Police Command on Tuesday received cheques totaling forty-three million, two hundred and eighty-nine thousand, four hundred and seventy-one naira seventeen kobo from the Nigeria Police Force.

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, presented the cheques on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to the twenty families at the Police headquarters, Amawbia.

The gesture is an initiative of the Inspector-General of Police, tagged the ‘IGP family welfare insurance scheme’, aimed at giving succour to the family of Police officers who died in active service.

It is also designed to spur officers to greatness while discharging their statutory duties with the assurance that, their welfare is of paramount importance to the Administration of the Force.

Presenting the cheques, CP Echeng urged the beneficiaries to use the money wisely by investing in a profitable venture that will in turn, ameliorate the needs of the dependents left behind.

“I want to thank the Inspector-General of Police for his relentless efforts towards ensuring a good welfare package for personnel of the Force. This is evident to the fact that he wants a Force with operatives who are motivated to continue to give their best in the service of humanity.

“The IGP recognizes the sacrifices our men continue to make on a daily basis in the defence of innocent citizens of Anambra state and was gracious enough to approve this compensation.

“It is my hope and belief that this will encourage our officers and men to be committed to the job they are tasked with.

“Security is a serious business and it is a motivated Force that will drive the kind of security system we envision for Nigeria and Anambra State,” Echeng said.

The CP also noted that the Command had received similar cheques from the Inspector General of Police in the past, and they were presented to the beneficiaries.

Some representatives of the benefitting families thanked the Inspector-General of Police and pledge to make good use of the money.

According to them, it is heart-warming that the Force to which their fallen family members gave their lives in its service, recognizes their efforts and gives them some token.

They also thanked the state commissioner of Police for being dutiful in making the released funds available to them.