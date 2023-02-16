Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested one Chidozie Kingsley Nwachi, (a.k.a Dozie) for allegedly marrying an American: Nicole Kierulff Sayers falsely, and defrauded her $200,000 (Two Hundred Thousand United States Dollars) in the process.

The commission said Nwachi was arrested in Abuja on Wednesday, based on the claims of Sayers, alleging that the suspect lured her into a false marriage and defrauded her of her savings.

“I was accustomed to transferring money to him and further felt I had no choice, since I had just married him, even though I did not feel confident in my choice to have married him”, she said.

Nwachi’s ploy of defrauding his “wife” was the offer of a phony contract by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Abuja.

He allegedly made Sayers finance the execution of the contract until the petitioner contacted the Ministry with the contract papers and discovered that they were fake.

Realizing that Nwachi had sold her a dummy, Sayers lamented that: “I have been suicidal on and off, when I realized he was a fraud, as I was drowning financially and facing bankruptcy”.

Items recovered from the suspect include two cars: Toyota Venza and Lexus ES300, expensive wrist watches, two Apple iPhone, two iPhone laptops, an international passport and multiple Automated Teller Machine, ATM, cards. A sum of $2204 (Two Thousand, Two Hundred and Four United States Dollars) was also recovered from him.

He will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the commission said.

11 total views, 11 views today