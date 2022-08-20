‘“Blessed is the man who does not fall away on account of me.”’ Matthew 11:6 (NIV).

While John the Baptist was sitting in prison he began to have doubts as to whether Jesus was really the Messiah. If Jesus really was who He claimed to be, then why was John in prison when he could have been preaching to the crowds? So he sent some of his disciples to the Teacher to ascertain the truth. Jesus sent the disciples back to John, reminding him of what He had done and to reassure John who Jesus really was. With so much evidence, John need not doubt anymore.

Sometimes in our Christian life things go wrong. We may wonder if God is really at work in our lives. If Jesus really is our Lord and King, why are bad things happening to His followers?

Sometimes we may doubt our salvation, by asking, “Does God really promise salvation and a life spent eternally with Him in Heaven?” Or we may doubt whether God forgives us for some of the wrong things we’ve done. Surely there is some sin that is unforgivable.

Yet in times of doubt, we must look at the evidence in Scripture that reaffirms who God is and what He is able to do. When in doubt let’s not turn away from God, but rather turn to Him. Blessed is the person who does not fall away from their faith.

*Prayer:*

‘Lord increase my faith and trust in you when I doubt you and your promises to me. Keep me from falling so that I may stand before your glorious presence without fault and with great joy.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

*Final Thoughts:*

Whereabouts are we struggling just now to believe that God is able to do all that He has promised? Are we feeling on shaky ground uncertain of the fullness of our salvation, the promises that God has made to us or whether He will forgive us for an offence committed? Do the claims made by Jesus just seem out of our realm of belief?

Whatever our reason for doubt, let’s bring those concerns to our Father who is well able to reveal to us the full extent of who He is and what He can do. God loves us so much and He can keep us from falling away if we ask.

Be Greatly Blessed!