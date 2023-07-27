Falcons go top of Group B following an emphatic victory over host Australia 

The Super Falcons earned their first victory of the FIFA Women World Cup 2023, following a crucial 3-2 win over co-host Australia this afternoon at the Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.

Coach Randy Waldrum made three changes to the starting line-up that featured against Canada. Halimatu Ayinde came in for suspended Abiodun Deborah. Barcelona forward Oshoala, who had a knock in the last game, dropped to the bench along with Francisca Ordega – the duo was replaced by Atletico Madrid forward Rasheedat Ajibade and Uchenna Kanu.

First Half:

The host took control of the first half with possession of %55 against the Super Falcons who had 45%. No goal attempt from the Falcons after the conclusion of the first half, meanwhile their opponent registered 6 attempts before the 35th minute.

Van Egmond in the 45+2 minutes broke the deadlock to hand Australia a 1-0 lead.

Kanu Uchenna rescued a point for Nigeria just before the conclusion of the extra minute of the first half.

Second Half:

The Falcons became resilient in the second half, as they grabbed an early lead through Osinachi Ohale’s 65th-minute goal. Oshoala who was subbed in the 64th minute, replacing Kanu Uchenna, just after 8 minutes grabbed Falcon’s 3-1 convincing lead. Australia at the dieing minutes pulled one back to end the tie at 2-3 in favour of the Super Falcons.

Nigeria goes top of group B following their 4 points accumulation, a win over the Vulnerable Republic of Ireland on the 31st will help Nigeria book a place in the round of 16, regardless of the outcome of the game between Canada and Australia.