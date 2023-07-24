Falana to lead fresh prosecution of Ganduje

The Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, PCACC has hired the services of Mr Femi Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, to lead the commission’s counsels over the alleged dollar bribery video involving the former governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje before the Federal High Court sitting in Kano.

The Commission’s counsel, Usman Fari dropped the hint while addressing with newsmen

Fari who boasted that the commission is ready for the court case noted that at the next adjourned date, the learned senior counsel, Falana will lead the team of lawyers.

According to him, “The commission has engaged the learned senior counsel, Femi Falana, SAN to lead us in the matter. So by the next adjourned date, 25th July, 2023, the Senior Advocate will lead the lawyers on behalf of the 6th respondent.