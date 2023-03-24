“Such people are not serving Christ our Lord; they are serving their own personal interests. By smooth talk and glowing words they deceive innocent people.” – Romans 16:18 NLT

Stradivarius violins, made in the eighteenth century in Cremona, Italy, are among today’s most valuable musical instruments. The sound they produce has improved with age. Only about 650 exist. They are so rare that one recently sold at auction for nearly $16 million!

Perhaps because they are so valuable, the market is flooded with imitations. Some owners innocently conclude that they have found a violin that might be a Stradivarius. One such person planned to get rid of a violin until she found a label saying it was a Stradivarius. Unfortunately, appraisers revealed it was a fake.

A Canadian violinist reports that around ten people a week contact her claiming to have found a real Stradivarius. But none have been genuine. The Smithsonian Institution received so many inquiries they had to publish information about how to recognize fakes.

The Bible tells us this principle applies to our Christian lives. Some people have a real relationship with Jesus, a serious calling, and an authentic understanding of the Scriptures.

But there also are fakes. Some people masquerade as believers, thinking they are Christians, but, in reality, they are following their own desires. Many of these people are “serving their own personal interests.” Sounding sincere, they learn to manipulate others and “deceive innocent people.”

Make sure you are on guard against deception. Make sure your faith is real and that you have a personal relationship with Jesus.

*Reflection Question:*

Reflect on a time when you were fake. What happened?

*Prayer*

Father, help me to be alert to deceivers. Help me be genuine. Convict me of sin. Help me be a witness for You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Romans 16