As part of the efforts of the Lagos State Government to curb illegal extortion of Commercial Transport Operators, Miscreants disguised as Enforcement Officers were on Thursday nabbed at Igando axis of the State.

The Transport Operation Compliance Unit of the Ministry of Transportation apprehended Femi Stephen, Shina Alade, Tunde Banire, Semiu Oyebisi, Adeitan Lookman and Taiye Sanni while extorting Mr. Oladokun Rafiu, a tipper driver on his way to offload sand.

Condemning the actions of the apprehended persons, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde stated the State Government will fish out other individuals disguised as law enforcement officials as their actions undermine the reputation of the Government and hinder economic development.

Oladeinde assured that the State Government will not relent in its effort to sanitise the transport sector and eliminate man-made encumbrances. He warned that anyone caught will be prosecuted in line with the Lagos State Traffic Law 2018.

Earlier, Mr. Oladokun (the tipper driver), revealed that the apprehended men were just one set of those stationed at the various illegal toll points where they collect up to N1000 and more from drivers. He expressed his gratitude to the Lagos State Government for their timely intervention on the matter.

The apprehended men have since been handed over to the Police for prosecution.

