“All the generations from Abraham to David are fourteen generations, from David until the captivity in Babylon are fourteen generations, and from the captivity in Babylon until the Christ are fourteen generations.” *– Matthew 1:17*

Generations passed. Beginning with Abraham, Jesus’ genealogy includes a vast variety of characters—men like David, who was a man after God’s own heart (Acts 13:22); kings like Hezekiah, who generally served God faithfully; as well as rulers like Manasseh, who “did evil in the sight of the LORD” (2 Chronicles 33:2) were all in Jesus’ family.

Some in this genealogy were generally righteous, some generally ungodly. Yet through every generation, God’s promises remained true. He had promised to send a Messiah who would save His people from their sins. In the “fullness of time” (Galatians 4:4), Jesus was born.

Men and women may have been flawed, but God remained faithful. The Bible tells the story of His faithfulness and how His promises remained true generation after generation.

God’s promises were true no matter who was king. They were true when His people followed Him and when they rejected His Word. They were true when His people were victorious in battle and when they suffered embarrassing defeats. They were true when they ruled an expanding empire and when they were taken into captivity. They were true whether the people believed them.

God continues to accomplish His purposes, despite the flaws of men and women. His ways can surprise us. He can seem silent, as if unaware of world conditions. We may not always recognize His presence, but He remains faithful. We can trust in Him.

*Reflection Question:*

How has God proven His faithfulness in your own life this year?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You that You are faithful. Help me to be faithful. I trust in You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Matthew 1