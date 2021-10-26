Man needs ‘light’ to live
And should be bright that which he gives
So he doesn’t fall
Nor for him should any fall
The moon hides among the stars
they fear not to shine, ignorance not fair
Man thinks; “again the seasons change”
ignorance so fair
Hitler’s bones lies in peace
Babies becoming refugees,
The fair and dark judge of mortality
Sun everywhere shines, men build dungeons
Terrible man and his fear,
hides light from his peers,
fear somewhat fair
Slaves survive famines
Nobles die in no time
Time seems fair
Fair!? Time will tell
With his life the poor beckons wealth
With wealth the other schemes for life
And happening is almost held
in the courtroom of transiting time
Let the jury of flying wishes be fair
Men see, how, and why shall we judge nature
Man listen
Be fair and unborn or unborn and fair,
or be man, truthful in ignorance and knowledge,
And be sorry for the darkness you may share
For soon light shall shine everywhere
Pray, play – with love
Pray, God is fair
