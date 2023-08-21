Fagbemi, Pate Sworn in as AGF, Health Minister 

Lateef Fagbemi (Ogun) and Ali Pate (Bauchi), have been sworn-in as the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare respectively.

The oath of office was administered by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, on the second batch.

The second set include: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf M. Tuggar; Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri; Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, and Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari.

After their oath of office, they shook hands with President Bola Tinubu.

The inauguration of the 45 confirmed ministers-designate is currently holding at the Conference Centre of the State House, Abuja.

The ministers-designate were being sworn-in according to their respective state of origin.

The event comes less than a week after President Bola Tinubu released the portfolios for the ministerial nominees, which had former Rivers state, governor Nyesom Wike as the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Festus Keyamo as Minister of Aviation.

Other ministers include Wale Edun (Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy), Adegboyega Oyetola (Transportation), David Umahi (Works), Festus Keyamo (Aviation and Aerospace Development), and Betta Edu (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation).