“But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be provided to you.” – Matthew 6:33 NASB

For centuries, the legend of Timbuktu captured the imagination of people throughout Europe. The legend was sparked around 1324 when the ruler of this city arrived in Cairo with a caravan including 60,000 men and 80 camels, each carrying 300 pounds of gold.

The outside world was astonished! They knew Timbuktu was in Africa, but no one knew where or how it accumulated this wealth.

Over time, the legend grew. In 1510, a Spanish Moor who had visited Timbuktu dazzled outsiders with descriptions of gold coins and educated people who lived there. Later, a trader told of a caravan from Timbuktu arriving in Marrakesh loaded with gold that today would be valued at $5.2 billion!

Various adventurers failed in their quests to find this city. Finally in 1828, Alexander Laing walked into Timbuktu, the first modern European to set foot in this place. What Laing found shocked him. Instead of opulence, there was just a “poor collection of mud shanties with no wealth.” All the wealth had disappeared.

Today, people still seek riches and fame, believing these will bring lasting satisfaction. But like those who pursued Timbuktu, ultimately no earthly treasures last. God promises lasting blessings for His people. The key is seeking first His Kingdom, being good stewards of the resources He gives, and trusting Him.

Commit your life to God. Serve Him with your whole heart. Trust Him to bless and provide for you.

*Reflection Question:*

What treasures and talents can you give for God’s glory this week?

*Prayer*

Father, I dedicate my time, talents, and treasures to You. I seek Your Kingdom. Give me a burden for souls. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Matthew 6