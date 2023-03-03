CLAIM: There has been an online report circulating that the River State governor’s son was shot in the United States. The report claimed that the son was killed due to his father’s role in Saturday’s presidential election. A number of blogs reported the news with a picture of Wike and his family in the UK.

Breaking News: “Wike’s only son shot dead in California US over father’s act in Rivers election,” the report read.

VERDICT: FALSE

The News Chronicle exclusively verified that Governor Wike’s son was not shot in the United States. Kelvin Ebiri, Wike’s special assistant on new media, debunked the claim, saying it is ‘not true, it is a blatant lie’.

