CLAIM: A governorship candidate in River State under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Senator Magnus Abe claimed that Rivers State Budget is “opaque”:

He stated on Channels TV Politics Today that the budgets have not been seen “for the last 8 years, so nobody knows what is being proposed.”

VERDICT: FALSE

A check by the News Chronicle shows that the River State 2022 budget is available for public view on the government website www.riverstate.gov.ng. It can be downloaded through this link https://t.co/RSqJ4HeXDg

Similarly, the state 2018 budget is also available for public review on the Your Budget Website. It can be downloaded through this link https://t.co/pDDJLvvI8Y

