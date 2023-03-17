Festus Keyamo, the principal spokesperson for the Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), made some controversial claims in an attempt to defend the victory of Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate in the February 25 polls.

Claim I: It was only Tinubu that won at least one state in five different regions except one.

VERDICT: TRUE

APC won four states in the southwest, one state in the south-south, none in the southeast, four states in the Northcentral, two states in the Northeast, and one state in the Northwest.

CLAIM II: Tinubu won three regions outright and came at least second and never took third in any region.

VERDICT: TRUE

The APC did not come third in any region, the party was either first or second in every region

CLAIM III: Keyamo said in areas where Asiwaju lost, it was very very close.

VERDICT: FALSE

The difference between the APC and the LP which won the election in the southeastern region was a very wide margin. For instance, in Anambra, Peter Obi polled a total of 584,621 votes (over 90 per cent of the votes cast). Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 5,111.