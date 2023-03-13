CLAIM: During an interview on Arise TV on Monday, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi stated that there are 133 million poor Nigerians. His statement was in response to those who said the outcome of the recent polls as pronounced by INEC was the wish of God for the country.

“So are they saying that the 133 million Nigerians who are poor is God’s wish? Is it God’s wish that your children are kidnapped?…. That’s not what God’s will says. God’s will is that when you do the right thing then in the end it is well,” he said.

VERDICT: TRUE

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 63% of persons living in Nigeria (133 million people) are multidimensionally poor. While 86 million of the poor people live in the North, representing 65%, 47 million of the poor people, representing 35% live in the South.

17 total views, 17 views today