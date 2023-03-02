CLAIM: A Twitter thread has claimed that Tesla Owner and Twitter CEO, Elon Musk is now the world’s richest man.

VERDICT: FALSE

Although Elon Musk was ranked as the world’s richest man on Tuesday, he was however dethroned barely after 24 hours.

The News Chronicles checked Bloomberg Billionaires Index and it reveals that Elon Musk is now the world’s second-richest person, trailing behind Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH, who is worth $186 billion. At the time of writing this report, Elon Musk’s worth is $184 billion.

