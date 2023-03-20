CLAIM: A bloodied picture of Olumide Oworu, the Labour Party (LP) candidate for Surulere LGA 1, in the Lagos house of assembly, was circulating on social media last Friday before the governorship and state assembly election. The picture was posted and shared by several people including medial personality, Tunde Ednut.

VERDICT: FALSE

A Google reverse image search on the circulating picture of Oworu found that the picture has been on the internet since 2022. The picture was taken during a movie set and it is not connected to any violence whatsoever.