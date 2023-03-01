CLAIM: A Twitter user with the username, Rotarian Engineer, claimed that the United States has extended Visitors Visa Validity for Nigerians to 5 Years.

VERDICT: TRUE

The United States of America has announced that starting from March 1, it will increase visitor visa validity from 24 months to 60 months for Nigerians who want to enter the US temporarily for business and/or tourism.

On Monday, the US Consulate General, in a statement explained that the extension of visa validity for Nigerians would reduce the visa approval waiting time for Nigerians and allow them to make “short visits” to the US without having to worry about expiration of their visas.

