A prominent campaigner for the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Reno Omokri claimed that the party candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has won 25 percent of votes cast in 25 states.

CLAIM: “From our sources in INEC, Atiku is currently leading with 25% in 25 states. Out of 25 states, 6 are in the south, and 19 in the northern states. Atiku has secured the mandatory 25% in the South and North,” Omokri tweeted on Monday,

VERDICT: FALSE

The News Chronicle found this claim to be false as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not released results from 25 states yet. The national collation is still ongoing at the time of this writing in Abuja.

Recall that the electoral act stipulates that the Nigerian President must have won the highest number of valid votes and is expected to get 25 per cent of the total votes cast in 25 states. In the case where that requirement is not met, INEC will conduct a rerun to determine the winner.

