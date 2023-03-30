CLAIM: INEC has uploaded National Assembly election results on the IReV portal but is yet to do so for presidential elections.

In a widely circulated video, Emmanuel Ogebe, the coordinator of Washington-based Democratic Election Monitoring Observers (DEMO) said: “Just to show you the extent of the mischief that occurred, the result of National Assembly elections which occurred at the same time simultaneously with presidential elections results were able to be uploaded on IReV but the presidential election results were not uploaded.

VERDICT: FALSE

A check on the INEC portal on Monday 27 March shows that out of 176,846, INEC has uploaded 166,656 polling units’ results for the presidential election. This represents 94.24 per cent. The electoral commission is still expected to upload 10,190 polling units’ results.