CLAIM: On the 25th of February, 2023, Charly Boy who is popular with the name Area Fada

shared a cover page of TIME magazine which features Labour Party Presidential

Candidate, Peter Obi.

The tweet which has since generated more than 37,000 likes, 8,986 retweets, and 1.4 million

views at the time of writing this report read:

“Only 4 Nigerians have ever made the front page of TIME Magazine: Gowon, Sade Adu,

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and now Peter Obi.

Peter no be una mate biko.

VERDICT: FALSE

After several inquiries to TIME Magazine from a number of individuals and organizations

including the News Chronicle, the TIME Magazine spokesperson later replied to Reuters

News with the following statement.

“This image is not an authentic TIME cover.”

Additionally, a check on the TIME magazine cover page record at

https://time.com/vault/year/2023/ shows no result of Peter Obi.

An analytical Google search conducted by the News Chronicle also shows no record of

