CLAIM: A trend on social media particularly on Twitter has it that the United States Government has refused to congratulate Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu due to the irregularities that marred the presidential election. The position was also solidified by important personalities including Former Senator Dino Melaye

VERDICT: NOT TRUE

A check by the News Chronicle shows that the US government congratulated Nigeria’s President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu few hours after he was declared the winner on the 1st of March 2023.

In a press statement which can be found on state.gov, the US Government stated that the “election represents a new period for Nigerian politics and democracy”.

The press statement can be accessed through the link below.

https://www.state.gov/ briefings/department-press- briefing-march-1-2023/

7 total views, 7 views today