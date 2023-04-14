CLAIM

A member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Adamu Garba tweeted that the APC government through the Chair of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa facilitated the release of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi from detention in the UK.

VERDICT: FALSE

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Adamu Garba tweeted that the APC government through the Chair of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa facilitated the release of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi from detention in the UK.

Adamu who thanked Dabiri also claimed among other things that Obi travelled to the UK with fake documents.

The tweet has gone viral as other users took to their Twitter handles and attached an image purportedly showing Abike Dabiri-Erewa, seated in an office with Obi and a UK law enforcement officer in order to secure the LP presidential candidate’s release from detention.

Federal Government of Nigeria through NiDCOM has denied news making the rounds that it intervened in Obi’s detention ordeal.

According to the spokesperson and head of Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of NiDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the image attached to the tweet is a stunt.

He added that the NiDCOM boss, Dabiri-Erewa, was not in the UK and not in a position to secure the release of any Nigerian suspected to be under UK interrogation.