CLAIM: A widely viewed TikTok video shows the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin purportedly talking about Africa and denigrating the continent. In the video, he referred to Africa as “a cemetery for Africans”

VERDICT: FALSE

FULL TEXT

In the video, Putin was seen seated in what appears like a conference room and talking into a microphone.

He purportedly said the following in the video, “Africa is a cemetery for Africans. When an African becomes rich, his bank accounts are in Switzerland. He travels to France for medical treatment. He buys from Dubai. He consumes Chinese. He prays in Rome or Mecca. His children study in Europe. He travels to Canada, the USA or Europe for Tourism. When he dies, he will be buried in his native country. Africa is a cemetery for Africans; how then can a Cemetery be developed.”

The video has over 200,000 likes and about 10,000 comments, with some stating that Putin made the statement. The video is also being circulated on WhatsApp.

VERIFICATION

Even though the video seems apparently doctored judging from the movement of Putin’s lips, the News Chronicle scanned the video on Deepware, a software that detects deep fake or AI manipulation in videos. The result returned with 93% deep fake detected.

Also, media searches on Google Search Engine did not show any evidence of Putin ever making such a statement.