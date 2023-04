CLAIM: Sam Omatseye, Editorial Board Chairman of the Nation Newspaper posted a picture with the claim that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu was with President Muhammadu Buhari in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

VERDICT: FALSE

The News Chronicle found that the picture is an old one. It was taken in 2019, in the President villa when Buhari hosted Tinubu for fast breaking. It was also in the month of Ramadan.