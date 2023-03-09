CLAIM: A post on Twitter and Facebook went viral, claiming that results on the INEC Election Viewing Portal (IREV) shows that Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi won 19 states plus FCT.

VERDICT: FALSE

A check by the News Chronicle shows that the post is misleading as there are still some results which have not been uploaded on the INEC Election Viewing Portal (IREV)

However, as announced by INEC, Peter Obi won 16 states of Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, FCT, Imo, Lagos, Nassarawa, Pleatue, Rivers, Taraba.

