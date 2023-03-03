CLAIM 1: Labour Party Presidential candidate Peter Obi claimed that he won the 2023 presidential election conducted on the 25th of March, 2023.

VERDICT: FALSE

The News Chronicle understands that only the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has the mandate to declare a winner in elections conducted in Nigeria.

Therefore, according to INEC, the presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu won 2023 presidential election won the election after pulling 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of PDP who scored 6,984,520 while Peter Obi pulled 6,101,533 votes to emerge third.

However, there were several reports of voter intimidation, election manipulation, and a pocket of violence during the polls. These however will have to be proven in court if they can significantly affect the outcome of the election.

3 total views, 3 views today