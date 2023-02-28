CLAIM: A Twitter user as well as other blogs claim that the Presidential candidate of the

Labour Party (LP) polled 1,125,400 votes in Plateau state.

A Twitter user with the name Alpha De Great tweeted, “Plateau State Presidential.

APC 150,134

PDP- 450,329

LP- 1,125,400

(The tweet has since generated over 254,400 and over 2000 retweets.)

VERDICT: FALSE

As of the time of writing this report, INEC Headquarters has not collated Plateau State

Presidential election.

However, according to the state collation officer, the LP candidate scored 466,272 votes, the

PDP candidate scored 243,808 votes and the APC candidate scored 307,195 votes.

