CLAIM: A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Adamu Garba, some days ago, claimed that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the recently concluded Presidential election, Peter Obi, did not visit any Islamic leader in the Northern region during his campaign tours.

VERDICT: FALSE

Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi paid a courtesy visit to the Emirs in most of the Northern States he visited, including the Sultan of Sokoto who is the head of the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria.

