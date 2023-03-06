A video of the Nigerian Army accusing Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, of attempting to bribe the military to compromise the election has gone viral on social media.

On Saturday, Dino Melaye, spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, posted a video on Twitter and Instagram.

The video shows an army official saying Wike made a “daring attempt” to compromise security officials with large sums of money to influence the outcome of the election.

VERDICT: The circulating video where Wike was accused of offering to bribe the army, to influence election results is from 2019. A Google search check by the News Chronicle shows.

The video is not in any way related to the recently concluded presidential election which was held on February 25, 2023.