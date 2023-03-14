CLAIM: While featuring in an interview on Arise TV, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi stated that in June 12, 1993, Presidential election, MKO Abiola, a Muslim who also had a Muslim running mate, Babangana Kingibe had more votes in the East ahead of Bashir Tofa who had a Christian and Eastern, Sylvester Ugoh as his running mate.

VERDICT: FALSE

With four eastern states of Abia, Anambra, Enugu and Imo in existence as of then, MKO Abiola of SDP only won in Anambra while Bashir Tofa of NPN won in Imo, Abia and Enugu states.

In numeric terms, Bashir Tofa of NPN had a combined 790,371 in the four eastern states while MKO Abiola had a total vote of 739,748 in the four eastern states.

