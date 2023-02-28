CLAIM: There have been recurring claims on social media that Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), won his polling unit.

An actor and social media influencer, Fredrick Leonard claimed that the LP vice-presidential candidate Baba-Ahmed raked in the majority of the votes in his polling unit. The post has since generated 36,342 likes and 2,114 comments on Instagram as of the time of this report.

VERDICT: FALSE

The claim that Baba-Ahmed won his polling unit in the Kaduna-South ward is false. A check by the News Chronicle shows that the LP Presidential Candidate voted in polling unit 021 situated at Tudun Wada ward, in Zaria LGA of Kaduna.

Result as announced by INEC shows that PDP won the unit with 102 votes, followed by APC with 98 votes and LP had 54 votes.

