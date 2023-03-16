CLAIM: A Twitter account purportedly registered with the name Saheed Aderinto had advised President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to return his certificate of return, calling it a “stolen mandate”.

“Thanks anyway for the recognition, I hope you restore Our stolen Mandate,” the tweet read while referencing a congratulatory message the President-Elect sent to the prof.

VERDICT: FALSE

The News Chronicle discovered that the account is a parody account and the statement was not issued by Aderinto who has released a statement to distance himself from the Twitter account and the quotes credited to his name.

“It has come to my attention that a fake Twitter account has been opened in my name,” Aderinto said in a Facebook post on Monday. “I don’t have a Twitter account and didn’t make those statements.”

14 total views, 14 views today