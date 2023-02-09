FACT CHECK: Can Nigerians print a permanent voters card from a business centre after they have registered with INEC?

A Twitter User with the name Kc Solotino @KSolotino said “If you know you couldn’t collect your PVC, print your details from the inec verification portal, go to any business centre and print your voters card.

VERDICT: FALSE

The Nigerian Electoral Act 2022 empowers only the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a voter’s card.

Section 16, Subsection(1) of the Nigerian Electoral 2022 stated that the Commission (INEC) shall design, cause to be printed and control the issuance of voters’ cards to voters whose names appear in the register.

