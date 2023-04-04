CLAIM: A blog post has gone viral on social media with the claim that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmoud Yakubu, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and former Governor Ayodele Fayose, among others, are on a US visa ban list.

A blog post that has gone viral on social media carries the following headline: “BREAKING: INEC chair, Wike, Fayose, MC Oluomo, FFK, others make US Visa ban list”, purporting that a visa ban has been placed on these individuals by the US.

VERDICT: FALSE

The News Chronicle found that the US is yet to publish any list concerning its threat to place Nigerians who undermine democracy on visa ban. However, we will update the public as soon as the United States publish the list.