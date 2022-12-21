With investments in its metaverse branch Reality Labs estimated to account for 20% of its overall expenses in 2023, Meta (Facebook) Platforms will continue on its current track.

Despite a reported loss of $9.4 billion for the first nine months of 2022, Reality Labs Chief Technical Officer Andrew Bosworth revealed in a blog post yesterday that the business planned to spend about as much on the metaverse division next year as it did this year.

The term “metaverse” refers to a spatial computing platform built on the blockchain that offers digital experiences as a replacement to or a duplicate of the actual world, together with important parts of civilization like social interactions, currency, trade, and property ownership.

Dr. Richard Windsor of Radio Free Mobile stated in a research note that he recently predicted that Meta’s costs in 2023 will be close to $97.3 billion, which means that expenditure on the Metaverse is anticipated to be $19.2 billion.

“This is a vast amount of money to spend on a technology that might take off at the end of the decade leading me to think that this is also an insurance policy,” wrote Windsor.

He then added that the move is “almost certain to hit earnings hard in 2023.”

MobileWorldLive claims that the Reality Labs business lost $3.7 billion in the third quarter, an increase of $1.1 billion from the same period last year, due to the company’s 18% investment in the metaverse division.

“Economic challenges across the world, combined with pressures on Meta’s core business, created a perfect storm of scepticism about the investments we’re making,” Bosworth stated.

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger are included in Meta’s “family applications,” which will receive about 80% of the company’s funding. Around $32 billion in profit were generated by these apps during that time.

In 2021, Mark Zuckerberg, the creator of Meta, declared that Facebook had changed its name to Meta Platforms. However, a significant portion of shareholders claimed this year that they had lost faith in the choice to concentrate resources on metaverse goods and services.

In November, he made the announcement that the corporation would eliminate more than 11,000 positions, or around 13% of its whole global staff.