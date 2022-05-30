Fabrizio Romano: Sadio Mane and Liverpool will part ways this summer

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has bid his emotional farewell to Liverpool fans after the Champions League final in Paris, France. Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton for an agreed fee of around £34m. The Lion of Teranga Forward has since then inscribed his name into the legendary status of the club. He is known and regarded as one of the best forward to ever play in the club.

One of the best Football transfer journalists, Fabrizio Romano, this morning confirmed that Sadio Mane will leave Liverpool this summer via his YouTube page. He said although nothing is certain yet about Mane’s destination, Bayern Munich is possible to be the destination of the Senegalese.

In about 2 weeks, Liverpool has had numerous downfalls from losing the Premier League trophy to a rival by a point to losing the biggest European trophy back to Real Madrid and now one of their best forward is set to depart the club.

Many questions have been raised on why the 30 years old striker wants to leave one of the best clubs in the world. Liverpool chief claims that Sadio Mane had not officially announced to them his intention but all things being equal a business will be done with the right price for his sales.

Sadio Mane began his career with Ligue2 side Metz, where he played actively for a season. In 2012, he joined Red Bull Salzburg until 2014 when Southampton signed him for a club record of £11.8m. After two years, Liverpool earned his signature amidst interest from Manchester United.

Sadio Mane has made history with the Reds, breaking umpteen records during his six seasons stints. He has scored 120 goals with Liverpool and made 48 assists in six seasons.

Sadio was part of Liverpool’s team that won the UEFA Champions League in 2019, he also helped the team secure their first Premier League title after 30 years of drought. This season, despite failing out from the Premier League and Champions League, the team secured two domestic trophies, and previously he had won UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with the team.